HONOLULU (KHON2) — Spring break has arrived as thousands of tourists book their flights and pack their bags hoping to enjoy a relaxing week in Hawaii.

Around this time flight prices go up and car rentals get few and far between, making it expensive to try and travel on a budget.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Although it is fun to participate in airlines’ ‘want to get away’ or ‘last chance’ deals, sometimes it’s better to have a solid plan and be prepared before flying to or from Hawaii.

“We recommend that travelers arrive earlier as airports will be busy,” said Alex DaSilva with Hawaiian Air. “If possible, arrange to be dropped off as parking lots also can get full.”

Many flyers forget about the added cost of parking your car at an airport parking garage and whether you are island hopping, or flying to the mainland, spring is a very busy time for flyers to and from Hawaii.

“We encourage our guests to take advantage of our app to check in and plan their trip for a more seamless and touchless experience,” said DaSilva.

Flying during peak travel times can become stressful, especially with a packed flight, flight delays, or cancellations.

Jennifer Chun with the State of Hawaii Department of Business and Economic Development said spring break is always a busy time for Hawaii and before the pandemic, close to 2 million visitors flew into the islands.

“In pre-pandemic 2019, there were 917,026 visitors in March and 824,610 visitors in April,” said Chun.

Across the country Spring Break can sometimes be held in March and sometimes in April. Meaning the next few months may be more packed than usual.

“As the islands get busier with visitors, we continue to encourage our guests to Travel Pono,” said DaSilva.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For more helpful tips ahead of the busy spring break travel peak head to Hawaiian Airline’s website.