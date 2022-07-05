HONOLULU (KHON2) – Do you have an annoying neighbor? According to one study you are not the only one.

Lombardo Homes came out with their study on common neighbor frustrations. Their study showed more than half of Americans currently have an annoying neighbor, the majority living in single-family homes.

Their study showed noise was the number one complaint. Loud parties, loud kids, early morning landscaping and more can contribute to being a loud neighbor.

However, single-family homeowners aren’t the only ones dealing with annoying neighbors. Their study showed 1 in 7 have not renewed their lease purely due to neighbor annoyances. They also reported 1 in 5 have filed a formal complaint against their neighbors.

Top neighbor annoyances:

Noise Not cleaning up after pets Intrusive/nosy Parking issues Unsupervised children Aggressive animals Heavy/loud footsteps Smoke from cigarettes Unkempt landscaping Passive aggressiveness

Other neighbor annoyances that were reported but didn’t make the top 10 list were overflowing garbage, smoke from marijuana, dirty exterior home, overly friendly or chatty and trespassing.

They surveyed more than one thousand people between the ages of 18 and 79.

