HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) scammers like to impersonate familiar people, companies and organizations people know and trust.

For the LGBTQ+ community, that can include safe spaces or places where the LGBTQ+ community is free to proudly be themselves.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The FTC said they are seeing scammers now targeting people on LGBTQ+ dating websites, apps and other online platforms.

One example they come across is on job boards particularly for LGBTQ+ applicants to find jobs with welcoming employers. The TFC said even if a job says it’s LGBTQ+ friendly, it might not be real.

The FTC also reports scammers will pose as a potential dating partner asking for explicit photos with the intent to blackmail that person.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said there are thousands of new scams every year and sometimes it can be challenging to keep up with all of them. They offer easy steps to follow and keep in mind to try your best at not getting scammed.

Never send money via gift card or wire transfer to someone you have never met face-to-face

Avoid clicking on links or opening attachments in unsolicited emails

Use extreme caution when dealing with anyone you’ve met online

Never share personally identifiable information

Whenever possible, work with local businesses

Be cautious about what you share on social media

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For more tips from the Better Business Bureau head to their website.