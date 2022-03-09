HONOLULU (KHON2) — As a homeowner, are you responsible for the upkeep of the sidewalk in front of your house? According to the City and County of Honolulu the short answer is yes.

However, it isn’t as simple as noticing a crack along the sidewalk directly in front of your house or noticing overgrown weeds along the sidewalk behind your backyard.

The City and County of Honolulu said sidewalk maintenance is important to avoid any trip hazard that may take place due to uneven pavement, overgrown weeds and trash along the sidewalk.

The Customer Services Department oversees the enforcement and the Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP), residential code branch ensures compliance of codes.

In the Public Works Infrastructure referring to Chapter 14, their requirements include fees and services and goes over what a homeowner is responsible for.

In section 14-20.1 of the Cleaning of Sidewalks section it states, every property owner whose land abuts or adjoins a public street will continually maintain, and keep clean, passable, and free from weeds and noxious growths, the sidewalk and gutter area which abuts or connects the property owner’s property.

This section also states this requirement doesn’t apply where maintenance of an abutting sidewalk and gutter may be hazardous to the owner, or where a sidewalk and gutter are so situated that there is no reasonable access from the property to the sidewalk and gutter.

The city states the term “sidewalk” as used is referring to the portion of a street between a curb line or the pavement of a roadway, and the adjacent property line intended for the use of pedestrians, including any setback area acquired by the city for road widening purposes.

The term “gutter” as used is referring to the paved portion of a roadway immediately adjacent to the curb or that portion of a roadway in concrete and 12 to 14 inches wide immediately adjacent to the curb.

In section 14-20.2 of the Procedure on Owner Failing to Clean, it outlines the next steps if a homeowner does not comply with maintaining their sidewalk area.

According to this section, if the owner receives a notice to clean their sidewalk, they have 20 days to do so, or the city will do it and bill the homeowner the expense.

This includes a notice to clean up the sidewalk or failure and neglecting to keep their sidewalk clean and free from weeds and noxious growths.

To read the full requirements including fees and services click here and for more information or to reach out to the City and County of Honolulu head to their website.