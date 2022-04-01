HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Defense has been working closely with small focus groups within the Hawaii National Guard to localize the MRE menu to Hawaii region specialties. The mission? To motivate Hawaii Guardsmen out in the field who crave a taste of home.

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, Hawaii’s Adjutant General, made the major announcement on Friday, April 1 — the worst day to be on the internet.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The Facebook post detailed the new Hawaii-focused menu items as part of an April Fools’ Day joke, which included the following:

Pork Lau Lau

Loco Moco

Poke Bowl

SPAM Musubi Kit

Kalua Pig and Cabbage

OxTail Soup

Meat Jun

Zippy’s brand Chili and Rice

Red Hot Dogs

Pineapple Fried Rice (at least is not pizza)

Tofu “Beef Stew”

“The effort started in 2018 during the 4-month engagement of the Hawaii National Guard with the volcanic eruption in Leilani Estates on the island of Hawaii. It’s not Café 100, it’s not Ken’s, but it is a start. I think we will have more volunteers now for State Active Duty missions than we ever had. And the costs for deploying Hawaii Guardsmen will be reduced. It’s a win-win!” Maj. Gen. Ken Hara in April Fools’ Day post

The Facebook post continued to say that each Hawaii menu MREs will have Chili Peppah Watas (replacing Tabasco), a sticky rice pouch, li hing gummies, Saloon Pilot crackers and two heaters.

“One of the side effects of MRE is Kanak Attack. If you have read this far, Happy April Fools’ Day from the State of Hawaii, Department of Defense!”

Click here to see the photo of the pork laulau MRE.

While some people caught the joke right away, others fell for it hard, including KHON2’s Justin Cruz, who was even planning to ask for samples.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“I was so excited. I was going to text all my friends,” said Cruz, “but then I found out it was April Fools!”