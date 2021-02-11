Archiving a legacy of rare plants

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bill Haus started his career at Haleakala National Park in 1993 and worked alongside his wife, Patti Welton. Not only did their love blossom over the past 28 years, but so did their legacy of preserving rare plants for future generations.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Bill and Patti were exposed to a world not seen by many while taking care of an area of the national park called Kipahulu Valley Reserve.

The valley is considered the most intact ecosystem in Hawaii.

“For example, in Kipahulu Valley there’s 120 species of ferns of which I would say 90% are native,” says Bill Haus, retired botanist at Haleakala National Park.

“And some are only found in Kipahulu Valley,” Haus said. “That in itself says that Kipahulu Valley is special. There are also species in the crater that are only found in Haleakala as well.”

The couple traveled through all areas of the park searching for rare plants and bringing them back to their lab where the specimens would be press-dried and mounted for archiving.

Haleakala National Park has more than 900 plant species.

About two-thirds are native to Hawaii.

“The park actually has a museum and close to 400 of our plant specimens are in that museum but given the amount that we still have and there’s not room at that museum at this point, we’ve arranged the Bishop Museum to curate them,” says Patty Welton, botanist at Haleakala National Park and Haus’ wife.

“They’ll be on loan for 10 years,” Welton said.

Bill and Patti say 600 to 700 plant collections will be stored at the Bishop Museum.

Their names will be featured next to the collectors who came before them, a fitting legacy for Haus who recently retired from his life’s work.

“This idea of discovery,” says Haus.

“We’re getting too involved in seeing things on YouTube and on TV,” he said. “To have people realize that they can go out there and experience nature and look at certain things they never did before. That’s, that’s what the role we’re trying to do.”

Haleakala National Park is currently open to the public with limited offers.

For all that information, click here.

To see more of the rare plant species, click here.