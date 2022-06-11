HONOLULU (KHON2) — In efforts to help strengthen the Japan-United States relations at the grassroots level, four landscape architects from Japan worked on the restoration of the Japanese garden at Lili’uokalani Park in Hilo.

The project was originally scheduled to happen in 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From Friday, June 3, 2022 to Tuesday, June 7 the restoration project was finally able to kick off and be completed.

The Japanese garden at Lili’uokalani Park before four landscape architects from Japan worked on its restoration which started on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Hilo, Hawaii. (Courtesy: Consulate General of Japan in Honolulu)

The Japanese garden at Lili’uokalani Park before four landscape architects from Japan worked on its restoration which ended on Friday, June 7, 2022 in Hilo, Hawaii. (Courtesy: Consulate General of Japan in Honolulu)

These four architects from Japan worked on the restoration:

Mr. Hiroshi Terashita (Shiga Prefecture): Master landscaper

Mr. Yasumasa Imada (Kagawa Prefecture): Leader

Mr. Takahiro Senuma (Tokyo)

Mr. Taiki Saito (Nagano Prefecture)

The restoration of the Hilo Japanese garden was selected from the Overseas Japanese Garden Restoration Project which is sponsored by the Government of Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT).

The Consulate General of Japan in Honolulu said restoring Japanese gardens showcases the charm of Japanese culture worldwide.