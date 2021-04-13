Architect selected to design $7M cafeteria, outdoor pavilion at Kanoelani Elementary

File – Rendering of the planned cafeteria and outdoor pavilion at Kanoelani Elementary School in Waipio, Hawaii, April 13, 2021. (WhiteSpace Architects photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The company ‘WhiteSpace Architects’ was selected to design a $7 million cafeteria expansion and renovation at Kanoelani Elementary School in Waipio, as well as an outdoor pavilion that will be adjacent to the cafeteria.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, and construction is expected to begin in 2023.

The principal of Kanoelani says, the improvements will give students more meaningful opportunities throughout the day.

“Improving the learning experience for our students at Kanoelani is always our priority. The cafeteria expansion and outdoor pavilion will give us the opportunity to enhance our students’ learning in the classroom, and to create more meaningful learning opportunities throughout the day by utilizing these new spaces.” Stacie Kunihisa, Kanoelani Elementary School Principal

Officials say sustainability was implemented during the reimagining process, as well as flexibility. The cafeteria can be used as both a multipurpose and dining facility.

The current cafeteria was built in 1986 and could only accommodate 260 students before COVID-19. Kanoelani currently has almost 750 students and approximately 85 staff.

The outdoor pavilion will be a covered space that incorporates an open-air design to take advantage of breezes and provide ventilation. The space will be large enough to use for assemblies, performances and presentations.

Construction is expected to take about nine months. School officials would like the facility to be opened at the beginning of the 2023-2024 academic year. Activities at the cafeteria and pavilion will need to follow health-related guidelines in effect at that time.

