HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Health announced that it is investigating the spillage of approximately 1,100 gallons of a fire suppressant material, Aqueous Film Forming Foam.

“This is egregious. AFFF contains PFAS forever chemicals—groundwater contamination could be devastating to our aquifer. While details are limited at this time, the Joint Task Force and Navy need to be transparent about how this happened,” said said Kathleen Ho, Deputy Director of Environmental Health.”

According to the DOH, they were notified at around 3 p.m of the spillage that took place at the Red Hill facility and into the facility near Adit 6. No ground water was impacted, and the spill is in the process of being rectified.

“Regulators will hold the Department of Defense accountable and will press the operator to take any and all appropriate corrective action throughout the defueling and decommissioning process,” added Ho.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam responded to the spill stating that they discovered it at around 1 p.m. and said that the spill is near the top of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility and has nothing to do with the defueling process.

“Given the size of the release and the distance from the nearest active water well, our initial assessment is that it is unlikely to affect the drinking water or the aquifer. The nearest well is the Red Hill shaft, approximately one mile away,” according to JBPHH.

The DOH said that AFFF C6, the fire suppressant used at Red Hill, contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances that very slow to biodegrade and can have harmful effects on humans, animals and the environment.