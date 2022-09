Positive young woman using a laptop and smartphone at home. (Courtesy: Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In honor of Ben Bridge Jeweler celebrating its 110th anniversary, the jewelry retailer is offering $110,000 in grants focusing on education and leadership development.

Charitable organizations (501c3) that foster education and leadership development may apply.

The grants will be awarded in increments of $10,000 to recipients of the next generation of diverse leaders.

The application deadline is Sept. 30 and you can apply here.