HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu’s rental and utility program is coming to an end.

According to the City, over 12,000 families on Oahu benefited from its Rental and Utility Relief program during the pandemic.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The last day to apply for the rental and utility program will be June 30, at 4:30 p.m.

New applications received before June 30, will be evaluated on a first-come, first-served basis and paid out based on the remaining funds available, according to the City.

Although the program ends at the end of the month, Catholic Charities Hawaii and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement will continue to process applications and approve applications.

“Helping those who are struggling to get back on their feet has been a top priority of this administration since I took office. The emergency rental assistance program allowed thousands of our fellow residents to stay in their existing housing during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

The City said the program is making two changes, effective immediately:

Eligible new applicants are the program’s priority. New applicants are capped at past-due rent or utility bills and three months of future rent, as long as the total relief paid is 18 months or less. Applications must be submitted before 4:30 pm on June 30 at oneoahu.org/renthelp.

● Example 1: A new applicant could qualify for 15 months of past-due rent and utilities, and also qualify for three months of additional support (18 months total).

● Example 2: A new applicant could qualify for three months of past-due rent and utilities, and also qualify for three months of additional support (6 months total).

● New applications are accepted at oneoahu.org/renthelp.

Renters are encouraged to only apply once and allow others the opportunity to apply.

Renters who have already received rent and utility relief payments can requalify for past-due rent or utility bills and up to three months of future rent. There are two requirements:

The household’s current RURP rent support ends in June or earlier.

Total relief paid is 18 months or less.

● Example 1: A renter who has used 16 months of benefits can requalify for two more months (18 months total).

● Example 2: A renter who has used three months of benefits can requalify for three more months (6 months total).

Renters currently in RURP can contact the organization managing their application to request additional support:

● Catholic Charities Hawaii: rurphelp@catholiccharitiehawaii.org

● Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement: rurp@hawaiiancouncil.org

Check out more news from around Hawaii

For more information, click here.