Applications will be accepted for 200 new Hale Kalele affordable housing units

Applications are being accepted for Hale Kalele, starting Feb. 1. Courtesy of the Kobayashi Group.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hale Kalele affordable rental housing project is projected to be completed in May.

The Kobayashi group announced on Thursday, Jan. 27, that 200 rental units located on 937 Piikoi Street will be available and the group says, anyone interested in applying may pick up the application starting on Feb. 1.

We are honored and excited to deliver these homes to our hard-working kama‘aina residents at affordable rents for those living at the 30 to 60% area median income,” said Alana Kobayashi, Chief Operating Officer of Kobayashi Group.

The Hale Kalele project will offer 36 studios, 54 one-bedroom units and 110 two-bedroom units within the 20-story high-rise building, according to the Kobayashi group.

The studio monthly rent will start from $542 to $1,177. The one-bedroom will start at $570 to $1,250 per month and the rent for the two-bedroom units will start from $664 to $1,480.

For those curious about parking, the units do come with covered parking, and residents will have access to indoor and outdoor recreation areas and laundry facilities. For environment-friendly drivers, the building will come with access to electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The rental units will be managed by Cirrus Management, Inc. For more information go to, www.halekalele.com.