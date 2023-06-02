HONOLULU (KHON2) — Construction for a new affordable housing complex for seniors is underway but applications for potential tenants continue to be accepted.

Kōkua Hale features 222 studio units, and those ages 55 and older who have applied will be picked as tenants for the complex during a virtual lottery.

The virtual lottery will be held on Tuesday, June 20.

Coordinators said the construction is scheduled to be finished by this fall and the selected tenants are slated to move in by September.

The complex the 20-story apartment tower is located at 1192 Alakea Street.

A rendering of Kōkua Hale, an affordable senior rental housing complex currently under construction in downtown Honolulu, Hawaii. (Highridge Costa) A rendering of Kōkua Hale, an affordable senior rental housing complex currently under construction in downtown Honolulu, Hawaii. (Highridge Costa)

Rent is subject to change and income limits apply but monthly rents begin at $687.

An annual income between 30 and 60% of the area median income is required of qualifying senior applicants.

Seniors will have the options to choose between unfurnished and multiple furnished bedrooms that come in five different studio layouts.

The units will have kitchen fixtures, cable and internet service. Building amenities include a laundry room, multiple community gathering rooms and a patio mezzanine.

Kōkua Hale, an affordable senior rental housing complex currently under construction in downtown Honolulu, Hawaii. (Highridge Costa) Kōkua Hale, an affordable senior rental housing complex currently under construction in downtown Honolulu, Hawaii. (Highridge Costa) Kōkua Hale, an affordable senior rental housing complex currently under construction in downtown Honolulu, Hawaii. (Highridge Costa)

While on-site parking will be limited, program coordinators said they are multiple off-site parking options available.

To be eligible for a lottery selection, submit your applications by June 19. To apply or if you are looking for more information call (808) 809-7600, email kokuahale@tmo.com or visit Kokua Hale’s website.

A special online link for the virtual lottery on June 20 will be provided to applicants.