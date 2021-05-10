Applications open for Maui County Emergency Rent Assistance Program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Mike Victorino announced on Wednesday, May 10, that the Maui County Emergency Rental Assistance program started accepting applications from households in Maui County.

The program is federally funded and is being administered by Catholic Charities Hawaii in partnership with Maui County.

Mayor Victorino says his administration wants to help both tenants and landlords who have been impacted by COVID-19 through the program.

“We want to help both tenants and landlords who are struggling financially from the economic effects of COVID-19. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is a powerful way to get assistance to those who need it most by helping to pay overdue rent or household utility bills.” Maui Mayor Mike Victorino

Qualifying households must complete the following steps:

Show financial harm from the pandemic, such as qualifying for unemployment, job loss, reduction in wages or increase in household expenses.

Show at least one household member is at risk of losing their housing.

Have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income for Maui County.

Priority will be given to applicants who meet the following criteria: Have a household income less than 50% of the area median income for Maui County. Have at least one household member who has been unemployed for at least 90 days at the time of application and is still unemployed at the time of application.



The program will pay up to $2,500 per month for rent and utilities for qualifying households as well as up to $2,500 per month for future rent payments. The program will also pay up to $500 per month for future electric, water, sewer and gas bills for households that qualify.

The program can provide assistance for bills dating to March 13, 2020, or current or future bills depending on the needs of the household. Payments will be directly made to a utility or landlord.

Click here or call the Maui County Emergency Rental Assistance Program help line at (808)-873-4673 for more information on how to apply.