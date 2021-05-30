Applications open as Honolulu Police Commission searches for new Chief of Police

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The search is on for a new police chief.

The Honolulu Police Commission announced it is now accepting applications for Chief of Police.

In its job posting, the ideal applicant is described as someone with the “highest degree of personal and professional integrity, moral character and personality stability.”

Applicants must also have at least five years of law enforcement experience. The new chief will be appointed for a 5-year term and make $205,000 annually.

Meanwhile, current Police Chief Susan Ballard retires on Monday, June 1.

Assistant Chief Rade Vanic will serve as Interim Chief until a replacement is hired.