Applications now open for 92nd Annual Lei Court

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) is now accepting applicants to become part of the lei court ohana.

A copy of the application is now available online at www.honoluluparks.com in the “Lei Day Celebration” section.

You can also access that form by clicking here.

For information on the Lei Court Selection Event and applications, contact Samantha Sun at (808) 768-3032.

Applications must be received or postmarked by Friday, January 3, 2020.

The Lei Court selection will be held on March 7, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kapolei Hale. The event is free and open to the public.

In accordance with the rotating age groups, applicants must be 31-45 years of age by Saturday, March 7, 2020, to qualify. The theme for the 2020 Lei Day Celebration is Lei Ili, or lei of special places.

During the selection, applicants will be judged on their lei-making abilities, hula performance, poise, personality, and public speaking in English and Hawaiian. The selection will determine the Lei Queen/King and their princes/princesses to represent the City and County of Honolulu in honorary capacity during select events throughout 2020 and until the next court is selected in 2021. Of those events, the Lei Day Celebration is one of the most prominent.

The 93rd Annual Lei Day Celebration will be on Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Kapiolani Park, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. In preparation for the annual lei contest, DPR staff will provide free lei-making workshops at various sites on Oahu. The schedule will be made available to the public by the end of December at the above mentioned DPR Lei Day website.

Funding provided by Hawaii Tourism through the Kūkulu Ola Program, Hula Grill Waikiki, Handcrafters and Artisans Alliance, and the Friends of Honolulu Parks and Recreation.

For more information on the Lei Day Celebration, contact Kaiulani Kauahi, Lei Day Celebration Chairperson, at (808) 768-3041.