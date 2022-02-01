Applications now being accepted for new apartments in Honolulu with rent starting at $542: See if you qualify

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The brand-new affordable rentals at Hale Kalele Residences began accepting applications on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Located at 937 Piikoi Street, Hale Kalele consists of 200 units total: 36 studios, 54 one-bedroom units, and 110 two-bedroom units within the 20-story high-rise. Apartments will be rented to households earning no more than 30% and 60% of the area median income (AMI).

The monthly rent for a studio will range from $542 to $1,177. A one-bedroom unit will range from $570 to $1,250 per month. A two-bedroom unit will range from $664 to $1,480 per month.

Each apartment comes with air conditioning in the living room, ceiling fans, window coverings and are

data/TV ready. There will also be covered parking, a playground, picnic areas and other recreation areas.

To qualify, you must meet the eligibility requirements below:

Those interested may download and print the rental application packet here, which can also be picked up at their leasing office located at 441 Walina St.

Hale Kalele will only be accepting fully completed applications that include all documents. Upon receipt, they will date and number the application for you to participate in the lottery.

Application and Lottery Timeline:

1st Day Completed Applications can be submitted — Feb. 1

Last Day Completed Application can be submitted — April 1

Lottery Drawing to Establish Selection Order — April 4

The Kobayashi Group said its first affordable housing rental project is scheduled for completion in May. A new Juvenile Service Center will also be located on the same property.