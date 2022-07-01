HONOLUU (KHON2) — Students who qualify for reduced-price or free lunch can apply starting July 15.

Family income is the determining factor for students to qualify.

Previously free lunch was available to students because of federal COVID-19 relief funds. That funding has ended as of June 30.

Students that pay for lunch will pay the same price as before.

Students also enrolled at schools with the Community Eligibility Provision program don’t need to an submit application, as all students attending those schools get one breakfast and one lunch meal for free.

Hawaii State Department of Education will review applications and determine eligibility.

To apply go to the EZMeal App website. Paper applications are also available at the school.