Applications for HECO’s utility bill assistance program now closed due to high demand

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After just two days, Hawaii Electric Company (HECO) and Aloha United Way (AUW) announced they will be closing the Hawaii Utility Bill Assistance Program (HUBAP) to new applicants due to a high demand.

In a news release published Wednesday, the organizations revealed that an influx of applications led to nearly $2 million being committed to 2,700 households in just two days.

The assistance program was established to help households financially affected by the pandemic and those who fell behind on their electric, water, sewer and gas bills.

Each applicant received a maximum of $750 and were qualified through a process administered by

Aloha United Way and local United Way agencies on a first-come, first-served basis, says HECO and AUW.

“We extend our thanks to Hawaiian Electric, many community donors, and the United Way

chapters on Kauai, Maui and Hawaii Island who made this program possible. Together we

have helped to lessen the financial strain for almost 2,700 households that have been impacted

by the pandemic,” said John Fink, President and CEO of Aloha United Way. “The need is still

significant, which was so clearly demonstrated as the funds were used up in just 31 hours. We

hope those who can afford to will support this or other worthy community assistance efforts.”

The statewide fund is still accepting contributions from companies, organizations and individuals

and may be applied to a limited number of applicants who were placed on a waiting list.

To contribute, click here or contact Emmaly Calibraro, Vice President of Fundraising and Major Gifts at Aloha United Way at ecalibraro@auw.org.