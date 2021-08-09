Applications for free ‘OHINA filmmkers lab workshop due Aug. 20

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The deadline to submit an application for the free ‘OHINA Filmmakers Lab for 2021 is Aug. 20.
The top 10 applicants will learn from film industry professionals in November for a few days.
One applicant will get the ‘OHINA Greenlight Award plus the opportunity for funding and production support towards their script becoming a completed short film.
Past workshop leaders included the following:
- Rob Letterman (writer/director Pokémon Detective Pikachu)
- Brothers Aaron and Jordan Kandell (story by credits Moana)
- Eric Pearson (co-screenwriter Thor: Ragnarok)
- Dana Ledoux-Miller (TV writer Newsroom)
- Joe Robert Cole (co-screenwriter Black Panther)
To apply submit 15 pages max of your screenplay, a past example of a short film or script, your resume, and cover letter to www.Ohina.org
Winners will be notified Oct. 1.