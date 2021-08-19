Application deadline extended for Hawaii’s 70th Cherry Blossom Festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Those who want to vie to become Hawaii’s 70th Cherry Blossom Festival queen can still send in their application.

The deadline has been extended and applications must now be postmarked by Monday, Aug. 23.

The Festival Ball is the culmination of six months of cultural and professional development classes that include Japanese business etiquette, a tea ceremony and calligraphy.

The queen is chosen for her dedication to perpetuate Japanese culture, commitment to education and passion for community service.

Applicants must have at least 50% Japanese ancestry, be between 19 and 28 years old and hold residency in Hawaii. Click here for more information.