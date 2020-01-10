Application deadline extended for 92nd Lei Court

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The application deadline to become part of the 92nd Lei Court has been extended in order to allow for more applicants.

Applications will now be accepted until Friday, Jan. 17 at 4:30 p.m., or may be postmarked by that date. Applications must be delivered or mailed to:

Department of Parks and Recreation

Attn: Culture and Arts Section

1000 Ulu‘ōhi‘a Street, Suite 309

Kapolei, HI 96707

Lei Court applications are available online at www.honoluluparks.com in the “Lei Day Celebration” section. You may also access that form directly by clicking here. For information on the Lei Court Selection event and applications contact Samantha Sun at (808) 768-3032.

In accordance with the rotating age group, applicants must be 31 to 45 years of age by the day of the selection event to qualify.

The Lei Court selection will be held on March 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kapolei Hale. The event is free and open to the public, with everyone invited to enjoy this beautifully unique display of Hawaiian pageantry.

During the selection, applicants will be judged on their lei-making abilities, hula performance, poise, personality, and public speaking in English and Hawaiian. The selection will determine the Lei Queen/King and their princes/princesses to represent the City and County of Honolulu in an honorary capacity during select events throughout 2020 and until the next court is selected in 2021. Of those events the Lei Day Celebration is one of the most prominent.

The 93rd Annual Lei Day Celebration will be on Friday, May 1, at Kapi‘olani Park from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. In preparation for the annual lei contest, Department of Parks and Recreation staff will provide free lei-making workshops at various sites around O‘ahu. You can find a list of those opportunities by clicking here or visiting the “Lei Day Celebration” website.

The theme for the 2020 Lei Day Celebration is Lei ‘Ili – lei of special places with the corresponding theme flower of Kī (Cordyline fruticosa).

For more information on the Lei Day Celebration, contact Kaiulani Kauahi, Lei Day Celebration Chairperson, at (808) 768-3041.