Applicants sought to fill vacancies on disciplinary board of Hawaii supreme court

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The nominating committee of the Hawaii Supreme Court is looking to fill four attorney and two non-attorney positions on the Disciplinary Board.

The Disciplinary Board oversees the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which investigates allegations of attorney misconduct, and recommends appropriate action.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Qualifications for Disciplinary Board positions include sound judgment as well as a willingness and ability to devote time to perform necessary duties, including learning the procedures, methods and functions of the Board.

Other qualifications include experience in specialized areas that will aid in the evaluation and analysis of complaints and recommendations for discipline.

Interested applicants from all islands are encouraged to apply. The application deadline is Tuesday, June 15. Those wishing to be considered should submit a resume and letter indicating their interest to sidayabe@gmail.com or: