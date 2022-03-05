HONOLULU (KHON2) — Job applicants for the conservation resource enforcement officer position with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources turned up for the physical test on O’ahu, Hawai’i Island, Maui, and Kaua’i.

Hundreds of people applied late last year for the 46 positions that are open.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Those who get the job will protect the natural and cultural resources in the state.

Duties include inspecting fishermen’s catches, checking game caught in public hunting areas, patrolling on a jet ski, and responding to crimes in State Parks and Small Boat Harbors.

Physical testing was done on March 2 and March 3 for the conservation resource enforcement officer positions with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE),

Testing on Oahu was done on two days in two locations. Officer candidates had to swim 100-yards in less than three minutes at a beach by Sand Island. The next day they had to finish a one-mile-long hike in less than 20 minutes at the Keawaula Section of Ka’ena Point State Park.

Job seekers who passed the physical test will do in-person interviews on Oahu.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

After that, there is a one year training course with the DOCARE Law Enforcement Academy that does it with the Criminal Justice Program of Honolulu Community College.