HONOLULU (KHON2) — The World Surf League announced today, Jan. 27, that the Apple Watch is now integrated into official wearable equipment for WSL competitions.

Surfers who compete in WSL Championship Tours can now use the new WSL Surfer app that is on the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. This app will help WSL competitors remain informed while competing.

The app was specifically created to sync in real time with the WSL’s scoring system. Hence, athletes who are competing can gain access to scores, wave priority and time in the heat.

“The unique capabilities, ease of use and incredible water resistance of Apple Watch make it the ideal solution to support our surfers competing in the extreme conditions of our worldwide tour. Surfers need critical information while they compete, and the WSL Surfer app we’ve developed for Apple Watch provides real-time data that will help the communication flow from the WSL Scoring System to the competitors in the water,” said Erik Logan, WSL CEO.

“We are so excited to roll this out and enable our Championship Tour athletes to focus on their performance and improve competition throughout the 2023 season,” added Logan.

Each competitor will receive an Apple Watch before each heat which will be preloaded with WSL’s new app. They will also receive training on how to operate the watch, particularly while they are in the middle of a heat.

“We’re thrilled the WSL is utilizing Apple Watch for the Championship Tour, making it simple and easy for surfers to quickly glance at their wrist for instant access to vital information,” said Eric Jue, Apple’s Director of Apple Watch Product Marketing.

“This innovative solution leverages many of the advanced features of Apple Watch — bright high-resolution display, durability, water resistance, cellular connectivity and a powerful platform for organizations to build custom apps — and the new WSL Surfer app will empower surfers competing at the highest level with the information they need while in the water,” Jue further explained.

According to WSL, surfers have been testing the watch and the app during the previous two seasons. Surfers were able to confirm the need for the watch and app as well as its durability and accuracy during events.

A photo shows an Apple Watch Series 8 used for a two-person heat. (Photo/World Surf League)

A photo shows an Apple Watch Series 8 used for a three- or four- person heat. (Photo/World Surf League)

A photo shows an Apple Watch Ultra used for a two-person heat. (Photo/World Surf League)

A photo shows an Apple Watch Ultra used for a three- or four- person heat. (Photo/World Surf League)

“The noise of the wind and the waves can sometimes make it impossible to hear the announcers while competing, and that means you miss crucial information. Challenging conditions can make it hard to see the beach and a priority penalty could cost you the heat, so not needing to rely on seeing the beach or hearing the announcers makes a huge difference and prevents guesswork,” said ítalo Ferreira, WSL Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist.

WSL said the next round of competitions will include 10 regular-season events in seven countries, and surfers at each of these competitions will be given an Apple Watch and trained on how to use the app before the season begins.

“When it’s all on the line, scoring and priority are critical. You have so much on your mind at that point, so having an Apple Watch helps you stay on track in those situations and is a total game changer,” explained Ferreira.

The first event begins in January at the Billabong Pro Pipeline and will conclude at the SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro before the Rip Curl WSL Finals at Lower Trestles in San Clemente, California.