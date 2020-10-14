Apparent stabbing in Iwilei leaves 50-year-old man in serious condition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 50-year-old man is in serious condition following an apparent stabbing in Iwilei.

Emergency Medical Services say they responded to the incident on Kuwili St. near the city’s Punawai Rest Stop facility shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the found the victim with multiple stab-slash type wounds to his head, back and both arms.

An investigation is on-going.

