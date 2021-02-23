Apparent shooting leaves man in serious condition

File -Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to an apparent stabbing in Honolulu on Friday, Jan. 1, at approximately 11 p.m.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are investigating an apparent overnight shooting in the Ward area that left one man in serious condition.

According to EMS, the incident happened around 2 a.m. on Kawaiahao St.

EMS says the 37-year-old man was apparently shot in the lower extremity and was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported and the scene has since been cleared.

No further details are available at this time.