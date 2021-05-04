Apparent shark attack days after close encounter on Windward side

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A surfer was able to get out of the water with non-life-threatening injuries after an apparent shark attack on the North Beach at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

The incident happened on Monday, May 3, just days after another shark sighting on the Windward side.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Marine Corps Base Hawaii North Beach and nearby Pyramid Rock remained closed Tuesday, May 4, one day after the reported shark attack.

A lifeguard on duty says the surfer suffered deep cuts to the shin and calf and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Over the weekend of Saturday, May 1, 6-year-old Anela Rezentes had a close encounter with a shark on Kalama Beach. Rezentes was a few feet into the water when a shark slammed into her.

Rezentes said, “I saw a shark. I didn’t notice he was behind my back. So I really wanted to run out.”

The Waikiki Aquarium director Dr. Andrew Rossiter says he is positive the 6-year-old child was not the shark’s target. Rezentes was not harmed.

Rossiter believes it was a blacktip shark feeding on a school of fish and says they tend to stick around the reefs close to shore.

“You got a much bigger chance of getting struck by lightening than being attacked by a shark,” Rossiter said. “The only reason a shark encounters have gone up over the past decade or so, is that the number of people doing water sports, whether that’s diving, swimming, stand up paddle boarding has increased.”

Rossiter says it is also not uncommon to see sharks near the Waikiki shore. Many times the sharks go unnoticed.

These encounters serve as a reminder that there is marine life beneath the surface, according to Rossiter.