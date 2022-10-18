HONOLULU (KHON2) — A video taken over the weekend showed what appeared to be a large shark dropping in on some surfers off waters in Ewa Beach.

Lewis Watson caught footage of the incident when he sent his drone out at around 8 a.m. to film his daughter and some friends surfing at Oneʻula Beach Park, also known as Hau Bush.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

About 15 minutes later, Watson noticed that one of his friends out surfing was giving him hand signals as if trying to tell him something.

Watson flew the drone out past his friend and a big shadow below the surface of the ocean caught his eye.

As soon as he realized that it appeared to be a shark, another one of his friends let out a warning using a megaphone and another gave out a whistle to signal people out the water.

Watson kept his drone hovered over the shark to mark its location and so that everyone could know when it swam back into the deep.

“I felt like it wasn’t aggressive at all, it just wanted to remind us that we are the guests in its home,” said Watson.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Watson said he was fortunate to be at the right place at the right time.