KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON) — How many times have you walked into a pile of dog poop left behind by a pup’s caretaker?

It happens quite often, according to the Board of Directors for Palehua Nani apartments located in Kapolei.

In a resolution that was passed by the BOD on Nov. 9, each resident/owner will be required to have their dog’s DNA registered by Feb. 3, 2024.

In a letter sent to residents, the BOD said that each resident/owner will have 30 days beginning Jan. 3, 2024 to get their dogs DNA registered with the resident manager who will be administering the swabs and taking the $50 fee.

The DNA service is with PooPrints Hawaiʻi.

The letter reads:

“Enclosed you will find a copy of the resolution. Please be sure to alert your tenants as well, especially if they have a dog or dogs. The Association will soon receive the initial DNA test kits for the dog registration. The fee for the initial test will be $50 … Remember, you will have 30 days to have the DNA/dog registered or a fine will be applied.” — Touchstone Properties, LTD.

The BOD indicated that the new policy is being implemented because residents are not properly disposing of their pet’s fecal droppings which is causing a nuisance as well as an eye sore.

Residents who do not comply will be charged a fine of $100 with possible additional fees of $100 for every 10 days the dog is not registered.

The resolution states that this new rule is part of their Dog Waste Enforcement Policy.

On the PooPrints Hawaiʻi website, the business explains that they “create a genetic database of dogs with DNA collected from cheek swabs. We then collect DNA from any unscooped pet waste and compare it to the database to identify who hasn’t picked up after their pet.”