HONOLULU (KHON2) — Eight inmates at Waiawa Correctional Facility have earned culinary arts certificates.

Inmates Gabriel Apilando, Antonio Belen, Keith Ke-A, Kawika Krueger, Derek Liu, Randon Reyes, Pali Shin and Darius Thompson celebrated the earning of their certificates on June 15.

Through a program offered by Kapiolani Community College, these eight inmates learned vocational skills and soft skills related to culinary arts.

Following their finishing of the program, the newly certified chefs prepared food for guests at a banquet and completion ceremony held at the facility.

“The culinary program taught me that anything is possible,” said Belen. “As long as I put my mind to it and I have motivation and I’m willing to persevere and overcome and have the tenacity to move forward in my life, I can achieve all.”

At WCF, inmates prepare for work furlough, parole or release at the end of their sentence.

This is the first time WCF has had a culinary program in about 20 years.

Over the past six months, Chef Instructor Lee Shinsato of Kapiolani CC has taught four culinary classes at the facility.

“When they leave the program, they end up being better human beings,” said Shinsato. “All the soft skills, things that we like are attitude, promptness, professionalism, the whole soft skill thing. So, I really stress that, and they happen to be excellent cooks.”

Included on the menu at the banquet were ube cheesecake, banh mi bao and huli chicken with a lilikoi-raspberry chimichurri sauce.

Eight inmates earn their culinary arts certification on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Waiawa, Hawaii. (University of Hawaii) Eight inmates earn their culinary arts certification on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Waiawa, Hawaii. (University of Hawaii) Eight inmates earn their culinary arts certification on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Waiawa, Hawaii. (University of Hawaii) Kapiolani Community College Chef Instructor Lee Shinsato helps eight inmates prepare food for a banquet on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Waiawa, Hawaii. (University of Hawaii)

Administrators at WCF knew many inmates were interested in culinary arts and knew some inmates wished to open their own businesses one day.

Administrators at the facility also acknowledged the importance of vocational programs.

“It helps give guys the tools necessary to be successful outside,” said WCF education supervisor Kerry Iwashita. “So, I already have a huge list of guys signing up for the next vocational class that’s happening next year.”

Kapiolani CC has run a culinary program at the Women’s Community Correctional Center for more than 10 years, with more than 130 inmates taking culinary classes between 2011 and 2022.

The college proposed to expand the program to WCF.

Apilando said, “This program helped me a lot in professionalism and being able to have a future.”