Antiques galore at the Wiki Wiki One Day Vintage Collectibles & Hawaiiana Show

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiiana, jewelry, posters, toys — you name it — if it’s 20-years-old or older, you probably could have found it at the Blaisdell on Sunday, November 24.

That’s where the 11th annual holiday edition of the Wiki Wiki One-Day Vintage Collectibles and Hawaiiana Show and Sale popped up.

“A lot of people find it very interesting to see things that are priced well. So you can do all your shopping in one day,” said co-event organizer Ilene Wong.

Dealers from Hawaii, the mainland and Japan were on hand selling their antiques and retro collectibles.

While many people bought things, others just came to look at one of the kind items.