HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui travelers have been complaining about the long TSA line, they said they’ve waited three hours.

The airport district manager knows of at least six recent cases of passengers needing medical assistance. Most cases were dehydrated and two elderly folks had their legs give out from waiting so long.

So what was causing the long lines? TSA and the airport said they are installing CAT scanners, opening a new lane in checkpoint 1 going from 8 to 9 lanes and adding a second checkpoint that will allow passengers to enter the north or south sides of the terminal.

They said the installation of cabling and electrical work along with adding an extra lane and checkpoint will take at least another month.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation advised travelers to arrive two to three hours before their flight, especially if when their flight is between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Maui airport district manager said to help the situation of overflow, they are installing a 15 feet wide by 80 feet long tent that will cover a good portion of the sidewalk. This tent will be set up as soon as it arrives from the west coast.

They also have employees assisting passengers on the curb during peak hours providing cups of water.