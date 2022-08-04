HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gas prices dropped for all metro areas in Hawaii for a second straight week. AAA Hawaii reported $5.42 as the average regular unleaded gas price, which is down six cents from last week but still above the average national price of $4.14.

“Hawaii gas prices are still just about 20 cents below their all-time record levels of June and July, which is a bit disappointing considering that other states have dropped by 70 cents or more from their record levels,” Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager, stated on Thursday.

As of Thursday, Aug. 4, these are the prices for regular unleaded gas:

Honolulu — $5.32

Hilo — $5.47

Kahului — $5.61

Lihue — $5.73

Sumida added that oil prices continue to drop, which should spur more price decreases in Hawaii.

SAVING MONEY ON GAS

Did you know hot weather can actually increase your fuel economy? Your engine warms up to an efficient temperature faster, summer grades of gas can have slightly more energy than during the winter and warm air causes less aerodynamic drag than cold air.

That’s according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). And while Hawaii typically has the ideal temperature for this, there are also some summertime behaviors that can reduce your fuel economy drastically. Click here to find out what to avoid.

