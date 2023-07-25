HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Consolidated Theatres announced the last day of business at its Koko Marina location will be on Sunday, July 30.

The Koko Marina 8 closure will come less than a month after Maui’s only Consolidated Theatres location closed.

Hawaii Kai residents were not happy with the news. Larry Au spent countless hours at Koko Marina Consolidated Theatres with his friends.

“Oh yeah, totally,” Au said, “We used to grow up, well, I ain’t going to say how old I am, but I used to go to the movies a lot.”

Others loved to have a safe place to drop their children off for a few hours.

“This has been a wonderful community family theater that, you know, we’ve always come to from the time my kids were little up to now, so, it’s sad,” said Hawaii Kai resident Gale Ikeda.

Some moviegoers admitted that physically going to a movie theater has become a rare activity — especially with the popularity of streaming services.

“Rakuten, Viki and we have Netflix,” Kahala resident Laurie Leveen said. “But every now and then we, my husband and I, love to go see like ‘Mission Impossible,’ or ‘Indiana Jones,’ it’s more fun to be at a theater, you know?”

Staying home for movie night certainly is convenient with streaming services, but theatergoers pointed out that some things just cannot be replaced.

“The big screen and the sound! And sometimes you get the 3-D because we’ve watched that, a couple of 3-D things here,” Ikeda said.

“It’s not like when you’re at the theater, you’re concentrating, right?” Leveen said. “And you’re eating your popcorn, your soda, I mean, that’s kind of fun.”

Consolidated Theatres said they are taking steps to transition Koko Marina 8 employees to other locations and cited market conditions for the closure.

Their regional manager said through a statement:

“Despite a myriad of challenges faced by the exhibition industry from the unprecedented pandemic, we are honored to be recognized as an industry leader in Hawaii, and want our loyal audiences to know that our commitment to serving you, and delivering the highest quality entertainment, remains our top priority.” Rod Tengan, Consolidated Theatres regional manager

The company said that every Koko Marina moviegoer can get $7 movie tickets and a free popcorn from Friday, July 28 through Sunday.