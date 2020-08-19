Another suspect in deadly Kaheka game room shooting arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and Crimestoppers have arrested another suspect in last week’s deadly game room shooting.

Bronson Tuiteleleapaga, 23, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon for second degree murder.

Charges are pending.

On Wednesday night, police say several men entered the illegal game room on Kalauokalani Way.

A man in his 30s was killed.

Another man turned himself in on Monday. He’s been charged with second degree murder. His bail set at $1 million.

