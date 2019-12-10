Another round of wet weather due late Thursday and Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light easterly winds will persist through Wednesday, which will allow the land and sea breeze regime to continue for most areas.

Outside of a few clouds and showers setting up over interior areas each afternoon due to sea breezes, mostly dry and stable conditions are anticipated through this time.

A modest increase in moisture is expected through the second half of the week as an upper disturbance and cold front approach and move into the area.

Shower coverage will likely trend up through this time with breezy northeast to east trade winds returning. A more typical trade wind pattern appears likely for the upcoming weekend as drier air fills in.