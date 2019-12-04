Another round of heavy showers due for the islands on starting late Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure northwest of the state will maintain moderate trade winds and mainly windward showers through Thursday.

High clouds will spread over the islands from the west on Wednesday, and cloud cover and rainfall chances will briefly increase Thursday night and Friday as a disturbance aloft passes overhead.

Trade winds will be disrupted during the weekend, leading to a land and sea breeze pattern.

Trade winds will likely rebuild Sunday night and Monday as a dissipating front moves down portions of the island chain.