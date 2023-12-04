HONOLULU (KHON2) — An investigation is underway after a small plane experienced a hard landing this afternoon in Kalaeloa.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

It happened shortly before 1 p.m.

Officials said, the Cessna ended up in a construction site near the Kalaeloa airport after the pilot reported mechanical issues.

Honolulu Fire Department said the aircraft was leaking aviated fuel from one of the wings.

They were able to control it and prevented it from getting into any storm drains or waterways.

There were two people on board.

Emergency officials took a 77-year-old man to the hospital in serious condition. The other person refused treatment, but was said to be able to get out of the aircraft alone.

Both occupants were conscious and awake when HFD arrived and the aircraft was not on fire.

No word yet on what caused the plane to go down.

The Federal Aviation Administration and aircraft owner arrived at the scene to accept custody and responsibility of the incident.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are now investigating.