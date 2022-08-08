HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s another open casting call for an exciting new series starring Jason Momoa, and this time, it’s coming to the Big Island.

Alessi Hartigan Casting Hawaii announced on Sunday, Aug. 7, that they’re seeking people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Islander descent.

The open casting call is scheduled for only one day this month (so far):

Aug. 21, Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hisaoka Gym, 54-382 Kamehameha Park Rd., Kapaau, HI 96755

If you can’t make it, you can also sign up by clicking here.

Last month, there was an open casting call on Oahu.

They’re also holding casting calls for NCIS Hawaii and are currently preparing for a large episode full of a variety of roles.

Follow “Alessi Hartigan Casting Hawai” on Facebook or Instagram for updates.