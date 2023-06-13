HONOLULU (KHON2) — Monk Seals in Hawaiʻi are a Federally protected endangered species. It is illegal to engage with these animals, and both residents and visitors must maintain a minimum of a 50-foot space away from the seals at all times.

If monk seals are birthing and nursing, then the mandated, required minimum distance is 150 feet.

On Tuesday, June 13, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that another monk seal has been found dead on Oʻahu.

NOAA said that Hoʻomau Lehua (RS48) was found dead on the North Shore on Monday, June 12. She was a young monk seal having been born on Feb. 23.

Her mother was Lei Ola (RH48). NOAA said at this time, they do not know what led to Hoʻomau Lehua’s death.

The dead seal was reported which activated NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement. Her body was taken to NOAA’s facility on Ford Island by Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response.

NOAA wants residents and visitors to know that there are ways to inform them of issues with local wildlife arise:

If you have any information regarding the death of this seal, please contact NOAA’s Enforcement hotline at (800) 853-1964.

Please report all monk seal sightings, injuries and strandings to our statewide NOAA Marine Mammal Stranding Hotline: (888) 256-9840.

NOAA Fisheries will be conducting the post-mortem autopsy that will allow them to determine Hoʻomau Lehua’s cause of death.

NOAA said that the public will be kept abreast of their findings as the investigation continues.

On Tuesday, June 6, NOAA announced that Malama, also known as RQ76, was found dead at ʻŌhikilolo, also on Oʻahu, on March 12. It was discovered through an autopsy that Malama’s cause of death was intentional blunt force trauma.