Another Molotov cocktail attack leaves family in shock

Courtesy: John McQuown

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Waianae family’s world was shaken when they found part of their house in flames from what they describe to be a Molotov cocktail arson attack. Footage captured on the family’s home surveillance camera shows what appears to be an unknown suspect throwing an object at the house before fleeing the scene.

Homeowner, John McQuown, says it happened at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24.

The incident shows stark similarities to another Molotov cocktail attack that happened to a Waianae business just two days prior. No injuries were reported, but the owner said damages to past pictures of family on his wall, his computer and various furniture had occurred.

It is unclear whether the two incidents are related.

No additional details are available at this time.