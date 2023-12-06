HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Volcano Observatory reported a second earthquake on Big Island this week.

According to HVO, the magnitude-4.4 earthquake on Wednesday, Dec. 6 occurred near the town of Volcano and was felt by over 150 residents.

Scientist said the earthquake is not directly related to volcanic activity but could be related to flexing of the oceanic crust buried deep below the island.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

They also added that the most recent earthquake is not an aftershock of the magnitude-5.1 earthquake on Monday, Dec. 4 that rattled the Pu’u community.