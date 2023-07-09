HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is another close shark encounter on Oahu, Nick Kapule has been preparing for months to foil from Molokai to Oahu for a race when he noticed a large shadow looming at a short distance from him.

Kapule said he was foiling Saturday morning from Hawaii Kai to Kaimana Beach, it was like any other day but then his day took an exciting turn.

He said, “I was foiling about five minutes off the wall from China Walls and I saw this huge gray shadow and I am like what the heck is that thing?”

And then it clicked, he realized the large shadow was a shark. He recorded the experience, the adrenaline pumping as he said, “That was a 20-foot tiger, that thing was massive!”

Kapule said this was the first time he encountered a shark and he was intimidated by the size.

“That thing was huge and it was just sitting at the surface and I kind of just got chills,” Kapule said. “I was just like don’t fall, don’t fall as long as you get some distance on the thing make sure it’s not following you. ”

The Waikiki Aquarium Director Dr. Andrew Rossiter agrees what was captured on video was a shark.

Dr. Rossiter said, “That’s a big animal and around these shores in shallow waters like that there are three candidates, one is the Great White, which does occur here, one is the Tiger Shark which does occur here and the last one is the Whale Shark.

Kapule said his mind was rushing, he even started to think about other recent shark encounters that have been reported. Hawaii has had at least three shark bites documented this year.

“Definitely a real humbling experience to know that there are bigger things out there than us and that the ocean is theirs it is not ours,” Kapule said. “We are in their home and we need to make sure we respect all these different animals.”

Rossiter said getting away from the shark without splashing was the right move.