Another catalytic converter theft strikes two cars in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have arrested two men in their 30s who are suspected of stealing catalytic converters from two cars in the Kalihi area.

It happened over the weekend.

Similarly, one owner, who operates a homeless outreach service, found their van’s catalytic converter stolen just last week. The victim says this is the second time in two months that the vehicle has been a target of vandals.

Due to the recent string of thefts, some state lawmakers have proposed making catalytic converter theft a felony, which carries a sentence of up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine, in an attempt to deter criminals.

Two males in their 30s have been arrested for theft in connection with stolen catalytic converters over the weekend. Both cars were in the Kalihi area. The investigations are continuing. — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) February 10, 2021

No further details regarding the arrest have been made at this time. Police say the investigation is ongoing.