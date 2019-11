HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are searching for four armed robbery suspects in the Waikiki area.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Police say two male suspects exited a vehicle and grabbed a 63-year-old woman’s bag.

The victim’s son was assaulted while trying to defend the woman.

The suspects later fled the scene.

No arrests has been made.

