Anonymous letter leads to investigation into Maui Police Chief

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — An anonymous letter was sent to the Maui Police Department (MPD) Monday morning demanding the retirement of Maui Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu.

A police investigation revealed that on Nov. 7, Faaumu was seen leaving the parking lot of a Kahului mall when he allegedly reversed his vehicle into a parked motorcycle and then drove away.

MPD adds that Faaumu later provided a statement reporting the accident. Damages to both vehicles are estimated to be less than $3,000.