Anonymous donor makes $1M donation to UH community colleges

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Students, staff and faculty at the University of Hawaii Community College system (UHCC) will soon benefit from a new scholarship and professional development opportunities thanks to an anonymous donation of $1 million.

According to the University of Hawaii, $920,000 of the monetary funds is set to go to the A Hua Maila Endowed Scholarship to financially support full-time and part-time students pursuing a degree in any area of study.

The other $80,000 will go to the E Huakaʻi (the journey) Professional Development Endowment, supporting professional development for Hawaii Community College faculty, staff and student leaders.

“We are eternally grateful to the generous donors who are forever shaping the life trajectory of so many of our Hawaii Island residents by making a quality higher education affordable,” said UHCC Chancellor Rachel Solemsaas.

“These generous donors have immense vision and drive to profoundly improve the lives of our Hawaii Island families. Strategic philanthropy in higher education has powerful outcomes and truly changes lives for the better. We are excited about the impact their giving is poised to make for so many of our neighbors! Mahalo!” added University of Hawaii Foundation CEO and UH Vice President of Advancement Tim Dolan.