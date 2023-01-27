HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Parks and Recreation and Bank of Hawaii are hosting the 52nd Annual Senior Citizens Valentine’s Dance.

The dance will take place on Tuesday, February 7 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall.

Each year all around the island, seniors get dressed up and gather around to dance with each other, City officials and even celebrities.

This year’s theme is ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love.’

Schedule:

10 – 10:30 a.m. Report to Pikake Room for Check-in

10:30 a.m. Orientation

11 a.m. Celebrity Dance

11:30 a.m. Refreshments

To R.S.V.P content George La Rosa Jr. at glarosa1@honolulu.gov by Monday, Jan. 30.