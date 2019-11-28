Annual Thanksgiving 5K race raises money for IHS

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some people started their Thanksgiving morning with a 5K race to help the homeless.

The 11th Annual Homeward Bound 5K Race was held in the Manoa area.

Funds raised goes to the Institute for Human Services.

This year about $25,000 was raised.

Organizers say about 500 people participated.

Two Punahou High School students organized the first race in 2008.

These days the school’s girls’ cross country team coordinates it.

